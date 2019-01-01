Olympic Games: Ghana call up 30 players for women's football qualifier against Gabon

Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has invited her players to open the camp for the Tokyo 2020 qualifiers

's women's national team coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has summoned 30 players to begin preparations for a 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifier against Gabon.

The list is predominantly made up of players from May's Wafu Zone B Women's Cup in Cote d'Ivoire where the Black Queens finished as bronze-medalists.

Conspicuously missing from the squad are captain Elizabeth Addo, who plays for Chinese side Jiangsu Suning and Police Ladies striker Jane Ayieyam.

Midfielder Grace Asantewaa, who joined Spanish side Logrono last week, was however called up, as was 16-year-old Mukarama Abdulai, who scored seven times to win the top scorer's award at the Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup in .

The Ghana-Gabon two-legged tie is set to come off between August 26 and September 3, with the Queens expected to travel away for the first match.

The winners will face Malawi or in the third round of the qualifiers. Ghana drew a bye in the first round where Gabon beat Congo on penalties to progress.

Tagoe-Quarcoo's outfit is seeking to qualify for the Olympics for the first time in the nation's history.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Fafali Dumehasi (Police Ladies) Barikisu Isshaku (Northern Ladies), Abigial Tawiah-Mensah (Sea Lions), Azume Adams (Prisons Ladies)

Defenders: Janet Agyir (Afturelding, ), Gladays Amfobea (Lady Strikers), Justice Tweneboa (Ampem Darkoa), Ellen Coleman (Lady Strikers), Anatasia Akyaa (Sea Lions), Linda Addai (Soccer Intellectuals), Philicity Asuako (Police Ladies), Vida Opoku (Police Ladies), Blessing Agbomadzi (Sea Lions), Rita Okyere (Prisons Ladies),

Midfielders: Juliet Acheampong (Prisons Ladies), Portia Boakye (Djurgarden, ) Grace Asantewaa (EDF Logrono, ), Joyce Antwiwaa (Ashtown Ladies), Cynthia Boakye Yiadom (Army Ladies), Priscilla Okyere ( , Spain) Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa)

Strikers: Alice Kusi (Shabab Al-Ordon, Jordan), Mavis Owusu (Ampem Darkoa), Mukarama Abdulai (Northern Ladies), Ernestina Tetteh (Halifax), Elizabeth Owusua (Sea Lions), Grace Animah (Police Ladies), Leticia Adjei (Samara Ladies) Princella Adubea ( Huelva, Spain), Milot Pokuaa (Hasaacas Ladies)

