Olunga scores second hat-trick in three games as Al-Duhail smash Al Markhiya in Qatari Stars Cup

The Harambee Star has now scored six goals in his last three matches in all competitions

Kenya international Michael Olunga has scored a hat-trick to help his team Al-Duhail defeat Al Markhiya 8-3 in the Qatari Stars Cup match staged at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.

The lanky attacker came into the match full of confidence after getting a hat-trick in a league assignment on September 7.

On Tuesday, the hosts needed eight minutes to get their first goal as Ahmed Doozandeh tapped in a Suhaib Gannan pass after a swift move in the final third.

The provider turned out to be the scorer in the 14th minute after being picked in the danger zone by Lotfi Rabah Madjer.

Olunga, who had come close twice but was denied by the goalkeeper, then made his first major contribution by setting up Madjer for a third five minutes later.

The 28-year-old then ensured his name was on the score sheet again in the 22nd minute after a perfect assist by Madjer. Al-Duhail went into the break with a 4-0 advantage despite having numerous chances to score more.

Five minutes after the break, Al Markhiya reduced the deficit courtesy of Ramadan Yousief, after the hard work by Eisa Al Muhannadi. It was a price the hosts paid for a sluggish start in the final half.

Al-Duhail restored their four-goal cushion with 15 minutes to go when Olunga out-muscled his markers before converting Nam Tae-Hee's pass.

The East African then completed his hat-trick in the 79th minute, this time around being assisted by Rabih Boussafi.

Mohamed Al Hassan was rewarded for his individual brilliance in the 81st minute to make it 6-2 and make the scoreline more respectable for the visitors.

However, the determined hosts continued pushing for more goals and their pressure paid dividends a minute later as Ahmed Ibrahim turned the ball into his own net.

Al-Duhail's eighth goal was scored by Rabih Boussafi, but Driss Fettouhi managed to engineer his club's third goal by finding the unmarked Farid Al Marhoobi in the 89th minute to ensure it ended 8-3.

Al Duhail are now top of Group B with three points while Al Markhiya are rooted at the bottom of the group. Al Arabi, Al-Gharafa, Al Rayyan and Shamal are the other teams in the pool.