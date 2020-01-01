Olunga: Harambee Stars striker will stay at Kashiwa Reysol

The towering Kenyan forward has confirmed he will stay in Japan for another season after parading in his new number 14 jersey

Kenyan striker Michael Olunga has dispelled rumours he will ditch Japanese outfit Kashiwa Reysol.

Olunga joined Reysol in the 2017/2018 season from Chinese club Guizhou Zhicheng and went on to help the club gain promotion to the J1 league.

The former player emerged the second top scorer in the league with 27 goals, one shy of the top scorer, to help Reysol finished top of the log with 84 points from 42 matches.

While on holiday in recently, the towering striker hinted he could be on his way out of Reysol and could possibly play in a different league in the new season.

“I am on holiday now as I hope greater opportunities are coming my way. I cannot confirm whether I will be in for the next season,” Olunga told Goal at the time.

“As for my move to a European league, as is expected after scoring 27 goals in the league, offers were bound to come and I am in talks with several people. I cannot spell out from whom the offers are, but wait for the news really soon.”

However, Olunga has confirmed on his Facebook page he is bound to stay for another season in Japan after he paraded his new number 14 jersey. Last season, Olunga was wearing jersey number 26 for the side.

“Roll on to the 2020 season,” Olunga wrote while unveiling the new jersey number.

Olunga moved to after leaving Swedish side Djurdargens IF in January 2016. He scored 12 goals for Djurgardens during his one-year stint at the club.

Olunga also featured for FC in on loan and made history as the first and only Kenyan player to score in La Liga and the first Girona player to score a hattrick for the club.