Olunga: Harambee Stars captain scores as Al Duhail fall against Al Wakrah

The Kenyan star scored in the second half as the league title favourites suffered defeat on their own turf

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga was on target as Al Duhail fell to a 4-2 defeat to Al Wakrah in a Qatar Stars League season opener at the Education City Stadium on Wednesday.

Murad Hussein’s own goal gave Olunga’s side the lead in the 15th minute, but Al Wakrah fought back and equalised in the 45th minute when Trent Sainsbury scored with an assist from the own-goal scorer.

Sainsbury, Al Wakrah’s new signing, connected to a perfect corner delivered by Hussein and superbly headed into the net.

The Kenya captain, who was the league’s top scorer last season with 24 goals, put the home side in front with a 50th-minute goal as Edmilson Junior provided the assist. The former Kashiwa Reysol forward headed past Saoud Mubarak when the Belgian provided him with a left-footed pass.

However, four minutes after Olunga had put Al Duhail ahead, Gelson Dala scored in favour of Al Wakrah to restore parity. A lapse in the midfield by Al Duhail captain Luiz Martin Junior gave Dala a perfect chance to collect the ball and score after making his way past three opposing defenders.

The visitors added their third goal in the 68th minute when Omid Ebrahimi struck from the penalty spot into the right corner. Al Duhail’s Luiz Martin tackled Ebrahimi from the back, and referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim awarded him a penalty as a result.

Olunga’s side were stunned in the 90th minute when Dala, after picking up the ball with a pass from Ferjani Sassi, ran into the penalty area and scored Al Wakrah’s fourth goal.

Meanwhile, Al Duhail coach Crespo blamed his charges for the season-opening loss at home.

"Al Wakrah played a good game, but I feel that today [Wednesday] we played against ourselves and did not take advantage of our chances," Crespo said in his post-match reaction.

"The first matches of tournaments usually have an unexpected result, but many teams start to develop and achieve positive results after the opening match. We must continue to work hard and correct mistakes."

After the opening day setback, Olunga and Al Duhail will shift focus to their next match, which will be held away from home, against Al Ahli on August 11.