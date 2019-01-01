Olivia Anokye: Ghana forward joins Eibar from Sea Lions

The forward has sealed a move to the Spanish outfit after passing her medicals and putting pen to paper

Spanish Reto Iberdrola club have confirmed the signing of striker Olivia Anokye on a one-year deal with a 12-month extension option.

Anokye ended her journey with the Ghana Women's Premier League side Sea Lions to complete her transfer to after passing her medicals and agreeing to personal terms last week.

The 19-year-old was part of Ghana's campaign at the 2018 Fifa U20 Women's World Cup in , where the country failed to advance from the group stage despite victory over New Zealand.

The capture of the Ghanaian underscored the quest of Eibar to clinch a promotion ticket to the Primera Iberdrola next season, having snapped up 's Charity Adule last month.

The move sees her becomes the third player to seal a professional deal from Yussif Basigi's squad at last year's women's age-grade tournament after Grace Asantewaa and Ernestina Abambila.

After being presented to the media, she will don jersey number three and she is expected to make her debut for eighth-placed Eibar when they take on 14th placed Racing Santander on Sunday.