Oliver had warned Bayern about the hell that is the Bernabéu: tougher than Barcelona!

German goalkeeping legend Oliver Kahn has recalled his harrowing memories of the Santiago Bernabéu, sending a stark warning to Bayern Munich’s players ahead of their eagerly anticipated clash with Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals next Tuesday.

In an interview with the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, the Bavarian giants’ legendary goalkeeper described the atmosphere at the Royal Club’s home ground as an exceptional experience surpassing any other stadium in the world, emphasising that “90 minutes at the Bernabéu are more gruelling than anywhere else”.

Kahn drew a striking comparison between Spain’s two giants, saying: “The fans in Madrid are far more intense than those in Barcelona; you feel as though everything is pushing you down and trying to crush you… The atmosphere there is frightening and awe-inspiring, and now with the new stadium roof, that feeling has become even clearer and more powerful.”

Kahn also warned Vincent Kompany’s side not to underestimate the difficult circumstances Real Madrid have recently faced, pointing out that Los Blancos’ strength lies in their ability to bounce back from the bottom.

He added: “Real Madrid went through a period of turmoil, a change of manager and criticism, and suddenly they beat Manchester City. That’s when they realised they could turn the season on its head… That is precisely what makes Real Madrid so dangerous.”

It is worth noting that the towering German goalkeeper was part of the Bayern Munich side that handed Real Madrid their first defeat at the Bernabéu in 2000 with a 4-2 victory, a match that sparked a historic footballing rivalry between Los Galácticos and the German giants.