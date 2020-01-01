Oliseh: The world has discovered Bayern star Alphonso Davies after crushing Barcelona

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder is full of praise for the Canadian winger after his awe-inspiring show in Friday's demolition of Barca

Ex- coach Sunday Oliseh was happy to see star Alphonso Davies announce himself to the world after his dominating performance in their 8-2 win over .

The -born full-back who has pledged his allegiance to Canada on the international scene, tamed Lionel Messi in Friday’s quarter-final fixture and he was also a constant threat to Barcelona’s defence.

Apart from his defensive contribution, Davies produced a masterclass display in assisting Joshua Kimmich to score Bayern's fifth goal in the 63rd minute at the Estadio da Luz.

More teams

He outclassed Nelson Semedo on the left flank before powering into the penalty area to lay the ball across goal for Kimmich to tap in.

Oliseh seems to be an admirer of Davies and he lauded the 19-year-old’s qualities which include his pace and hunger to win games.

The former star also claimed Bayern Munich’s humiliation of Barcelona was not an accident as the German champions produced the better performance.

“Extremely pleased, the world has finally discovered the extraordinary talent of Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich,” Oliseh tweeted. “He has it all: Pace, skills, vision, endurance, intelligence and an insatiable will to win.

Article continues below

“Bayern did not accidentally crush Barca, they were all round better in my view.”

Extremely pleased,the world has finally discovered the extraordinary talent of Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich. He has it all: Pace,skills,vision,endurance,intelligence and an insattiable will to win. Bayern did not accidentally crush Barca,they were all round better in my view. pic.twitter.com/a1QJwNL2lg — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) August 15, 2020

The defeat was Barcelona’s heaviest defeat in the Champions League, however, Bayern Munich are still in the hunt for their sixth glory in the elite European competition.

Hansi Flick’s side will face the winner of the game between and in the semi-final on Wednesday.