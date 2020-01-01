Oliseh hails Arteta after Arsenal's thrilling draw with Chelsea

Despite playing with 10 men for the majority of the game, the Gunners showed resilience to secure a point at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday

Former coach Sunday Oliseh has praised Mikel Arteta for his timely decisions that helped claim a 2-2 draw against .

With David Luiz sent off for a foul on Tammy Abraham in the 26th minute, the visitors held on and fought back twice in the second half to grab a point at Stamford Bridge.

A fast break from a Chelsea corner-kick saw teenage sensation Gabriel Martinelli cancel out Jorginho's first-half opener in the 63rd minute.

Towards the end of the encounter, Cesar Azpilicueta fired the Blues ahead in the 84th minute but Hector Bellerin's strike three minutes later ensured both teams settled for the spoils at the Bridge.

In his reaction to the London derby, Oliseh, a former and midfielder, was particularly pleased with Arsenal's reaction to being reduced to 10 men and Arteta's impact which he described as "remarkable".

"Remarkable coaching work by Mikel Arteta tonight vs Chelsea, 2-2! With one man sent off, away from home, changes players' animation, exit of Ozil at the right moment and keeping Martinelli on are some of the highlights of his coaching prowess, in my opinion! Very Entertaining," the former Super Eagles midfielder tweeted.

The result left Arsenal unmoved from the 10th spot with 30 points after 24 matches, 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.