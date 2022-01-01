Olise: Nigeria prospect makes Crystal Palace history against West Ham United

Michael Olise has become the first Crystal Palace player to score and assist after coming off the bench in the Premier League.

Against West Ham United on Saturday evening, the 20-year-old played a super-sub role, but couldn't prevent the Eagles from suffering a 3-2 home defeat to David Moyes’ team.

Still basking in the euphoria of their 3-0 thumping of Norwich City on Tuesday, Patrick Vieira’s men were hoping to continue in that form against the visitors.

Although Palace dominated ball possession at the early stages of the match, West Ham United raced into a 3-0 lead before the half-time break.

Profiting from an assist from Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio put Moyes’ side ahead after 22 minutes, before extending their lead two minutes later through Manuel Lanzini.

In the 45th minute, Lanzini completed his brace from the penalty spot after VAR adjudged Luka Milivojevic had handled the ball in the goal area.

Not willing to go down without a fight, manager Vieira made some changes with Olise coming in for Christian Benteke in the 68th minute.

With seven minutes left on the clock, the Nigeria prospect helped the hosts reduce their deficit after teeing up Odsonne Edouard.

In the 90th minute, he registered his name among the goalscorers as he fired a free-kick straight into the far corner of Lukasz Fabianski’s goal.

Thanks to that effort, he has now been directly involved in five Premier League goals this season as a substitute (two goals, three assists), the most of any player in the top flight.

Even with his magic, Crystal Palace stuttered to their seventh defeat of the 2021-2022 English elite division campaign.

Ghana’s duo of Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew as well as Cote d’Ivoire prospect Marc Guehi were in action from start to finish, whereas Eberechi Eze was an unused substitute.

Senegal’s Cheikhou Kouyate was not listed for the showdown alongside Cote d’Ivoire’s suspended forward Wilfried Zaha.

On the other side, Said Benrahma was handed a starter’s role but was subbed off for Nikola Vlasic in the 71st minute after registering an assist. DR Congo defender Arthur Masuaku was introduced for Ben Johnson at the start of the second half.

Crystal Palace will now be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against rivalsBrighton and Hove Albion. Unfortunately, they will be without Ayew, Kouyate and Zaha who will be featuring at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Benrahma will now be on Algeria duty in Cameroon, and will be missing when West Ham host Norwich City on January 12.