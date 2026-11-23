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Hull City striker Oli McBurnie has praised goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis following his inspired performance in their dramatic 2-0 Premier League victory over Brighton. Although McBurnie's stoppage-time brace ended an eight-game winless run, the forward admitted the Tigers rode their luck against the Seagulls.

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Late brace ends winless run

McBurnie struck twice in stoppage time to secure Hull's 2-0 triumph over Brighton after Tzolakis kept the hosts alive. The Greek goalkeeper denied Diego Gomez, Georginio Rutter, Pascal Gross and Lewis Dunk before Costinha saw red for a second bookable offence. McBurnie bundled home in the 92nd minute, two minutes and 33 seconds after the dismissal, before tucking away Mohamed Belloumi's cross.

Matchwinner hails inspired Greek goalkeeper

Registering his first Premier League brace on his 107th appearance, McBurnie helped Hull score two 90th-minute goals in the same top-flight match for the first time while extending their unbeaten home start to six games (W2 D4).

Speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, the striker credited his goalkeeper for keeping them in the contest: "It doesn't feel like that to be fair. We haven't lost a game at home. They are a top team, and we knew it was going to be tough.

"We rode our luck, and we have the big man [Tzolakis] to keep the ball out of the net, so that's what he's done.

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"He [Tzolakis] was unbelievable. He has been all season for us to be fair to him. We give him a bit of stick about his gear, but he's been good in net.

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"He was fantastic, kept us in the game today. We know if we are always in games we fancy ourselves getting chances and that's what we did."

Tzolakis and Hurzeler reflect afterwards

With Hull enjoying their longest unbeaten home start to a league campaign since 2015-16, Tzolakis insisted the result belonged to the collective: "So many saves but two goals from Oli [McBurnie]. It was a team effort and everyone helped each other.

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"We are a unit here like a team. We play for each other. We saw a very good team effort, and we deserved to take the three points.

"In the first half we suffered a lot, but we managed the second half and scored two goals in transition, two goals from Oli and that's it."

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Brighton, who missed a chance to close the gap on leaders Arsenal after their 2-2 draw with Newcastle United, suffered their third 90th-minute top-flight defeat of 2026. Addressing the setback on BBC Match of the Day, boss Fabian Hurzeler said: "For 65 minutes we showed a good performance, then we changed our intensity, levels and standards.

"In the Premier League they can punish you, especially after a red card. Overall, a frustrating game but we have to keep going. We will analyse it. That's the process we follow.

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"I always emphasise staying humble. We have to outwork the opponent, otherwise the opponents are too good in the Premier League and that's what we have to do better."

Tigers build on home fortress

Having snapped their eight-match winless streak, Hull will look to carry this late resilience into their upcoming fixtures while protecting their unbeaten home record. Brighton, meanwhile, must quickly address their costly late lapses after losing two of their last three games against newly promoted opposition. With Costinha facing suspension, Hurzeler's side will need sharper discipline to stay in touch with the top of the table.