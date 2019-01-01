Ola Aina's emotional message to Chelsea after Torino transfer

The Nigeria international ended his 12-year stay with the Blues after the Bull secured his signature permanently

Ola Aina has sent a heartfelt message to after completing his move to side .

The 22-year-old wing-back was signed permanently for a fee of €10 million by the Bull after impressing while on loan during the 2018-19 season.

Aina made 30 league appearances for Walter Mazzarri’s men and helped his side keep 12 clean sheets, scoring once as the Turin-based club finished the season in seventh spot with 63 points.

The international joined Chelsea’s academy at the age of 10 and won the FA Youth Cup and Uefa Youth League with the side.

The defender made his senior debut for the Blues in August 2016 under Antonio Conte but was limited to three Premier League appearances.

In an effort to enjoy more playing time and garner experiences, Aina departed the Stamford Bridge Stadium in 2017 to join English Championship side on loan, where he flourished before teaming up with the Bull temporarily at the start of last summer.

After ending his Stamford Bridge’s stay, the defender has taken to social media to appreciate the support of the club as well as his former coaches during his time with the side.

“The start of a new chapter. Words cannot express how I feel, joining the club as a 10-year-old it was the best thing that happened to me, combined with playing football for the team which I support, it was just amazing,” Aina posted on Instagram.

“Now I’m 22, I look back on all the great times I’ve had from training, going on tours every year and spending time with some amazing players I looked up to most of my life.

“I’ve also had the pleasure of playing and training with some great players in the first team, but most importantly the players that I can call bros from the academy over the years. My best highlights will always be the memories of growing up and becoming a man whilst also improving my craft with these players.

“I want to say a big thank you to all the coaches, medical staff and more, that I’ve had throughout my years at Chelsea. I am very grateful for constantly helping me out and taking an interest in me.

“I would like to thank my first coach Joe Edwards for everything he’s helped me with over the years also; Micky Beale, Ciril (got me using my left foot), Adi Vivash (our father figure) Andy Myers, Jody Morris Dermot Drummy and Antonio Conte (for all my appearances for Chelsea)

“Lastly, a big thank you to Eddie Newton and the loan staff. 12 years have gone so quick and I’m forever grateful to Chelsea FC - (my boyhood club) this place will forever be in my heart.

“Until next time I wish this club all the success in the future, love you guys at Chelsea.”

Aina was included in Nigeria’s final 23-man squad for the 2019 in , slated to kick off on June 21.

The Super Eagles will be challenging for their fourth title in the tournament and will have to manoeuvre their way past Group B rivals Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar to the knockout stage.