Okrah joins Asante Kotoko ahead of Caf Champions League

The Porcupine Warriors are beefing up as they prepare for their double challenge in the local topflight and on continental stage

have confirmed the signing of Augustine Okrah ahead of the Caf scheduled to begin next month.

The Kumasi-based team qualified for the competition after winning the Special Competition in June.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder had a one-year stint at Kotoko in 2013 before joining Bechem United, where he achieved his brightest campaign, winning the Ghana Premier League MVP and top scorer awards in 2014.

“'Management has secured the services of a talented attacker, Augustine Okrah, to strengthen the team ahead of the 2019/20 , which starts next month,” Kotoko posted on their website on Tuesday.

''The Porcupines have been drawn against Nigerian side, , in the first preliminary round match. The addition to the playing body, Augustine Okrah comes in with a groundswell of experience having played for usual CAF inter-club competition campaigners, Al Merrikh and Al Hilal of Sudan.”

Okra joined Northeast United FC last year but an injury ended his short stint in the .

Kano Pillars will host Kotoko in the Caf Champions League on August 10, with the return leg set for the weekend of August 23-25.