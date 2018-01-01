Okrah hopes to make quick injury return in India

Exclusive: The Highlanders winger is eyeing a comeback after being ruled out of the season due to a knee injury

North East United FC midfielder Augustine Okrah hopes to come back stronger in 2019 after suffering a knee injury which ruled him out of the Indian Super League until end of the season.

The 25-year-old joined from Egyptian side Smouha FC as a free agent but is yet to hit the ground running following the sprain he sustained two months ago in a friendly game.

"It is quite unfortunate that I suffered such an injury at a time that I was adapting to life here, " Okrah told Goal.

"I've been very cautious with my daily routines in order to return to full fitness on time. I'm with high hopes that I will recover as expected and come back stronger in 2019.

"Although I cannot play any of the games, I believe the club will be able to achieve the target we set for the season because we have quality players who can change games. We also have a good coach who reads games perfectly well," he added.

Okrah has previously had stints with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and Bechem United as well as Al Merriekh and Al Hilal in Sudan. He was adjudged as Ghana Premier League best player and top scorer in 2014.