Okereke with a stunning goal as Cremonese rally to hold Salernitana in Serie A

Okereke joined Cremonese from Club Brugge

WHAT HAPPENED? In the Serie A fixture at Arechi Stadium, Salernitana took the lead with only three minutes played when Krzysztof Piatek found himself in the right place at the right time to pounce on a rebound inside the box and rifle the ball home past Marco Carnesecchi.

However, the 25-year-old Okereke levelled matters for Cremonese in the 12th minute. The Super Eagle latched onto a pass on the edge of the penalty area and he immediately fired a fantastic first-time shot into the left side of the net past Luigi Sepe.

Mali international Lassana Coulibaly scored the second for Salernitana in the 38th minute for a 2-1 lead at the half-time break.

In the 76th minute, Okereke was replaced by Ghana international Felix Afena-Gyan and in the 89th minute Cremonese were awarded a penalty.

Michele Castagnetti stepped up to take the resultant kick but his weak effort was punched into play by Sepe before Daniel Ciofani reacted quickly to tap home the rebound.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since moving to Cremonese from Belgian outfit Brugge at the start of the season, Okereke has scored three Serie A goals from 13 appearances. His first of the season came in the 3-2 defeat against Fiorentina and he scored in the 3-1 defeat against Inter Milan.

ALL EYES ON: With his Nigerian counterpart Cyriel Dessers missing the game owing to an injury suffered in the 0-0 Serie A draw against Udinese at Giovanni Zini Stadium on October 30, all eyes were on Okereke to lead Cremonese to victory.

Though the game ended in a draw, Okereke's goal was a beauty to watch. His finish was just too good for Sepe to stop the ball.

THE VERDICT: With the return of Dessers from injury still uncertain, coach Massimiliano Alvini will be happy Okereke got his scoring boots back in readiness for subsequent matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR OKEREKE? He will hope to keep his starting role for the home fixture against AC Milan at Giovanni Zini Stadium on Tuesday.