Ofori on target as New York City FC and Orlando City share spoils in Major League Soccer

The Ghana international was on the score sheet in Saturday's league fixture between The Bronx Blues and The Lions

international Ebenezer Ofori opened the new Major Soccer League season on a high as he netted in 's 2-2 away draw with on Saturday.

The midfielder's 13th-minute opener helped the visitors snatch a point in the matchday one fixture.

Having received a pass from Jonathan Lewis, Ofori unleashed a low shot from about 25 yards into the net to put The Bronx Blues 1-0 up.

Alexander Ring added a second goal after the Black Star's effort but two second-half strikes from Christopher Mueller and Tesho Akindele ended the game on a 2-2 score.

The result earned each team a point heading into matchday two.

Ofori rejoined New York City FC in December following an initial loan stint from German side VfB .

Last season, the 23-year-old made 28 appearances involving 21 starts and scored one goal.

In the international wilderness since 2017, he will be hoping to earn a Ghana recall ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in in June/July