Ofori on target as New York City FC and Orlando City share spoils in Major League Soccer
Ghana international Ebenezer Ofori opened the new Major Soccer League season on a high as he netted in New York City FC's 2-2 away draw with Orlando City on Saturday.
The midfielder's 13th-minute opener helped the visitors snatch a point in the matchday one fixture.
Having received a pass from Jonathan Lewis, Ofori unleashed a low shot from about 25 yards into the net to put The Bronx Blues 1-0 up.
Alexander Ring added a second goal after the Black Star's effort but two second-half strikes from Christopher Mueller and Tesho Akindele ended the game on a 2-2 score.
The result earned each team a point heading into matchday two.
Ofori rejoined New York City FC in December following an initial loan stint from German side VfB Stuttgart.
Last season, the 23-year-old made 28 appearances involving 21 starts and scored one goal.
In the international wilderness since 2017, he will be hoping to earn a Ghana recall ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt in June/July