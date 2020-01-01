Ofori: Maritzburg United open to selling reported Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates target - Kadodia

The Team of Choice official insists that they are yet to receive offers for the highly-rated shot-stopper, who has caught the eye this season

are open to selling Richard Ofori amidst reported interest from and .

This is according to Maritzburg's chief executive officer Younis Kadodia, who explained that they are willing to sell the goalkeeper provided the right procedures are followed.

Kadodia also confirmed Ofori’s one-year option has been exercised by the KwaZulu-Natal side and that the club is yet to receive concrete offers for the international.

“Yes, it’s correct…I think it’s something that happened just before the lockdown. It’s one more season,” Kadodia told Far Post.

Asked if that was done to fend off the interest from Sundowns and Pirates, the club official said: “I don’t think that’s a call I could make, obviously we want to keep him at Maritzburg.

“I think at this stage obviously there are rumours but yes, we haven’t received any formal offers for any players.

"So, I think the internet is one thing, offers are another, so interest via the media or offers via the club."

Kadodia indicated that they are treating reports linking their first-choice keeper with the two Gauteng giants as speculation.

"I think we’ve never stopped any player in the past, and I don’t think we will stop anybody in the future," he continued.

“But I think at this stage it’s premature or speculation. I think once there are any offers obviously come true then we can caucus it and discuss something."

Ofori, 26, has been one of the best goalkeepers this season having kept 10 clean sheets in 24 matches across all competitions.

The current season has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.