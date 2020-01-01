Ofori: Maritzburg United extend contract to fend off Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates interest

The 26-year-old joined the Team of Choice on a three-year deal with an option to renew for a further year when he first arrived in SA in 2017

and could miss out on signing international Richard Ofori ahead of next season following 's decision to trigger an option to renew his contract.

The news was confirmed by Ofori's agent Hussein Chamseddine just weeks after the Team of Choice had distanced themselves from reports that they had already struck a deal to sell Ofori to the Buccaneers for the new season.

"Yes, Maritzburg United have exercised their option on Ofori," Chamseddine told Daily Sun.

Ofori's agent further stated that Maritzburg United needed no permission from the player to keep him beyond the expiry of his current deal as the two parties had already agreed on this option to renew when they entered into the existing relationship.

"Remember, this was not his decision but that of the club. It is done worldwide," he said.

Now, with Ofori committed to the Pietermaritzburg-based outfit until June 2021, both Pirates and Sundowns would have to dig deeper into their own pockets to land his signature if the club agrees to entertain offers for him

As things stand, the Buccaneers have three goalkeepers in Siyabonga Mpontshane, Joris Delle and first-choice goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands.

But the futures of Mpontshae and Delle are hanging in the balance - and Ofori is reported to be on their radar.

Sundowns, on the other hand, have Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse in the goalkeeping department this season.

However, coach Pitso Mosimane is looking to refresh the squad with relatively younger players because both Onyango and Mweene are in the twilight of their football careers.