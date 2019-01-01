Ofori: Maritzburg United confirm Belgian interest in goalkeeper

The Team of Choice chairman has set the record straight on the 26-year-old goalkeeper’s future

have confirmed the interest in goalkeeper Richard Ofori, with the chairman Farook Kadodia stating that there were talks with a Belgian club.

Although the Team of Choice have made it clear they want to release the Ghanaian to a big club where he can develop his career, the club’s boss says there are no concrete offers as of yet.

Ofori has been one of the best performers for the club in the past few seasons, especially helping the club to retain the Premier Soccer League ( ) status in the previous term, but it looks like he could leave at the end of the season.

“There’s some interest from for Ofori. But first I need to clarify this. Ofori is not in the last year of his contract. He still has one more year left at the club,” Kadodia said as quoted by Independent Media.

“We would love to place Ofori into a good team, not at the team where his career won’t go far.

“There were some talks with the team from Belgium, but nothing has been pursued as yet. If it happens, it will be the end of the season.”

In addition, the 26-year-old netminder has also been linked with a move to join an English club, but it remains to be seen if he will eventually leave the KwaZulu-Natal midlands side.

Article continues below

On the other hand, the former Wa All Stars keeper was also linked with a move to at the beginning of the season, but the 2017/18 Nedbank Cup finalists managed to hold on to their prized asset.

Looking at the shot stopper’s contribution for Eric Tinkler’s troops, Ofori has conceded seven goals in10 PSL matches as they sit eighth on the table with 13 points from 10 matches.

Meanwhile, the experienced keeper is expected to man the posts when the Black Stars face off against Bafana Bafana in their 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday on home soil.