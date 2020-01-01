Ofori: Ghana and Maritzburg United goalkeeper set to join Orlando Pirates - Reports

The Team of Choice are known to be keen to re-sign Tlolane, while the Bucs are long-term admirers of the Black Stars' number one keeper

are reportedly set to conclude the signing of goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

The international has been on the radar of Premier Soccer League ( ) giants Pirates and for a while.

Sundowns' interest in Ofori has reportedly cooled off in recent months after the PSL champions signed two goalkeepers, Jody February and Ricardo Goss.

Pirates are said to have tabled an offer for Ofori, who established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the PSL in the recent 2019/20 season.

The two teams have agreed on a swap deal that will include Tebogo Tlolane according to widespread reports which emerged on Friday.

Tlolane spent the second round of the recent campaign on loan at Maritzburg from Pirates and he excelled under coach Eric Tinkler.

Maritzburg chairman Farouk Kadodia has confirmed that the club has opened talks with Pirates regarding the left-sided player's services.

The Team of Choice are looking to retain Tlolane with the Johannesburg-born player having scored twice and registered four assists in 15 league appearances for Tinkler's side.

Pirates are known to be in the market for a quality goalkeeper, who will offer stiff competition for their current number one Wayne Sandilands.

The Soweto giants have been linked with several shot-stoppers including Ofori, Rwanda international Emery Mvuyekure and captain Siyabonga Mbatha.

Ghana Soccer Net's Nuhu Adams also indicated that Ofori is close to joining the four-time PSL champions.

"Richard Ofori to Orlando Pirates is almost done," Adams wrote on his official Twitter account.

"Maritzburg United accept Orlando Pirates offer for the Ghana number one. Personal terms negotiations are far advanced (90% through)."

Ofori, who was recently appointed Ghana's second vice-captain, is set to miss the Black Stars' friendly matches against Mali and Qatar.

He has been ruled out of the games because his work permit has expired and would require at least two weeks for it to be renewed.