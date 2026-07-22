Officially.. Casemiro joins Messi at Inter Miami

Inter Miami have officially announced the signing of Casemiro on a free transfer, teaming the Brazilian midfield star up with Argentina's Lionel Messi. The pair squared off plenty of times in Clasico clashes between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

In an official statement on Wednesday, Inter Miami confirmed that Casemiro has signed a contract running until the end of the 2027 season, with an option to extend the deal until June 2029. He will become available to feature once the work visa procedures are complete.

The number 5 shirt awaits the Brazilian star.

Casemiro, 34, left Manchester United when his contract ran out at the close of last season. Many had expected him to join Inter Miami only after the 2026 World Cup.

Casemiro's first words after signing

Delighted to be starting a new chapter, the Brazil international pinpointed his hunger for more trophies as the driving force behind the move.

Casemiro told his new club's website: "What always motivates me is winning and continuing to develop. The project the club presented to me, and the efforts made to complete the deal, mean a great deal to me."

He added: "I am extremely grateful for this trust, and I look forward to repaying it on and off the pitch, whether in matches or in daily training. I will give everything I have for the club and its fans."

Beckham: Casemiro is a champion used to winning

Club co-owner David Beckham welcomed the arrival of the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man, hailing him as one of the most successful players of his generation.

Beckham said: "I am extremely happy that Casemiro and his family are joining Inter Miami. I have always admired him as a player and as a person. He is a champion used to winning, and after an exceptional career with Real Madrid and Manchester United, I am delighted that he has chosen Miami to be his new destination."

Both men know that path well. Casemiro lifted a host of trophies with Real Madrid and Manchester United, just as Beckham did during his own playing days.

Managing owner Jorge Mas insisted the deal reflects Inter Miami's soaring ambitions. The club, he explained, wants to become a global reference rather than simply one of the best sides in the United States.

He added: "Casemiro embodies the values on which the club is built: leadership, a winning mentality, and vast experience. His choice to join us after all he has achieved confirms his belief in our project."

A career full of trophies

Casemiro arrives in the American league off the back of an exceptional career. He began it with Brazil's Sao Paulo before moving to Real Madrid in 2013, where he grew into one of the best holding midfielders in the world.

Across eight seasons with the Spanish giants, he played 336 matches, scoring 31 goals and providing 29 assists. He also collected 18 titles, most notably five UEFA Champions League crowns, three La Liga titles and three Club World Cups.

A move to Manchester United followed in 2022. There he played 160 matches, scoring 26 goals and setting up 14 others, and helped win the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

At international level, Casemiro has played 91 matches for the Brazil national team, winning the 2019 Copa America title, and also featured at the 2018, 2022 and 2026 World Cups. He played every one of the Selecao's matches at the 2026 tournament, scoring in the round of 32 and providing an assist in the round of 16.