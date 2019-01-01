Official: Ghana to elect Nyantakyi's successor in October

The West African nation will be going to the polls next month to choose a new head for the football association

's next Football Association president will be decided on October 25, the nation's sport Normalisation Committee has announced.

The development was confirmed in an official Elective Congress roadmap announced on Saturday on the back of a Meeting of the Extraordinary Congress to adopt new GFA statutes and regulations on September 5.

"Pursuant to the 2019 Statutes of the Ghana Football Association and the approved Elections Regulations, the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association wishes to announce for the attention of all stakeholders and the general public, the roadmap and guidelines for the 2019 GFA Elections," the Normalisation Committee announced on the FA's official website.

"Football governing body, Fifa, has received a copy of the GFA Elections Roadmap and guidelines."

The Normalisation Committee has been in charge of administration of Ghana's football since last September following the collapse of the GFA on June 2018 after a corruption scandal, consequently pulling the plug on all activities and competitions (as it was) including the Premier League and the .

Former Caf vice-president Kwesi Nyantakyi led the GFA until 2018 when the corruption exposé ended his 13-year reign.

George Afriyie - vice president of the GFA under Nyantakyi - Kurt Okraku, Fred Pappoe, Wilfred Kwaku Osei and Nana Yaw Amponsah are among the men gunning to become the next president of the national football governing body.

Before the presidential election on October 25, there will be an election for the regional FA chairpersons on October 18 and an election for the GFA Executive Council on October 24.



The elections roadmap puts the West African nation on the path to restoring normalcy to football in the country.

Domestic football activities and competitions are expected to resume after the elections.