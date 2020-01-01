Official: Ghana Premier League set for October return under one condition

The Ghana Football Association has disclosed their anticipated schedule for commencement of the 2020-21 football season

's new football season is expected to start in the first week of October amid the coronavirus conditions, the Football Association (GFA) has announced.

The 2020-21 term will mark the return of the sport for the first time since March.

The 2019-20 football season was initially temporarily halted in March due to outbreak of the coronavirus and was permanently cancelled in June, with the Ghana Premier League ( ) and men's championship the biggest competitions affected.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is pleased to announce that the 2020/21 League season will commence in the second week of October 2020, subject to approval from the Government of Ghana," the GFA published on its official website on Friday morning.

"The Executive Council of the GFA took the decision on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, after taking into consideration a number of factors in relation to the game and the safety protocols announced by Government as well as the Association’s continuous engagement with the Covid-19 Advisory Team.

"The GFA will continue to work with Government, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority, the Ghana Health Service, the GFA Medical Committee, Clubs and all relevant stakeholders to bring back football in the safest way for all participants.

"The new season which will be run as a project will be dubbed - Football Against Covid-19 – offering entertainment to Ghanaians while staying safe at home.

"The Executive Council also discussed the possibility of changing the format of the Leagues following the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The new season may be designed differently to ensure completion, and one of the scenarios being considered is playing behind closed doors at carefully selected game centres."

Ghana will hope to see out the coming season for its first league championship since 2017 when ruled supreme.

The 2017-18 championship was cancelled halfway through due to a bribery and corruption scandal while a novelty competition was organised in 2018-19 in the absence of the Premier League.

When all looked headed for a successor for Aduana in 2019-20, the championship had to be stopped at the halfway stage as a result of the outbreak.

With 23 titles, are the most successful team in the history of the competition, while arch-rivals are second with 19 trophies.