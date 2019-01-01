Official: Ghana Football Association announce start date for 2019-20 league season

The date of commencement for the West Africans' new football season has been unveiled

The Premier League is set for a return on December 21, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced.

On hold since a bribery and match-fixing scandal truncated the 2017-18 season halfway in June last year, the return of the domestic top-flight is welcome news to the Ghanaian football fraternity.

It marks the end of months of uncertainty concerning the status of the championship.

Significantly, the league will include 18 teams after a GFA Extraordinary Congress increased the number of teams from 16 last month. It will be Ghana's first 18-club league since 1980.

Article continues below

The change happened following a proposal by the GFA Normalisation Committee, who until earlier this month was in charge of football administration in the West African nation since the overhaul of the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led FA by the corruption scandal, to re-admit King Faisal Babes and Great Olympics into the league to end the outstanding legal battles against the league.

Olympics and Faisal were contesting their relegation from the elite division under unfair circumstances in the 2013-14 and 2016-17 seasons.

The number of participants in the top-flight will, however, be restored to 16 for the 2020-21 season by the relegation of five teams and promotion of three teams from the Division One League at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

