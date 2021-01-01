Official: Former Ghana coach Barreto named Asante Kotoko head coach

The Porcupine Warriors have a new man in charge of their technical team, replacing Abdulai Gazelle

Former Ghana boss Mariano Barreto has been appointed as the new head coach of Asante Kotoko.

The Portuguese tactician makes a return to West Africa 15 years after leaving the Black Stars following a fine start to the 2006 World Cup campaign, and after guiding Ghana's U23 side to the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

He signed a deal which will keep him with the Porcupine Warriors until the end of next season.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mariano Barreto as head coach on a renewable one-and-half-year-contract," Kotoko have announced on their official website.

"Barreto is an experienced coach and is also familiar with Ghana, having handled the senior national team the Black Stars in 2004. Barreto is credited for starting the renaissance of the Black Stars in 2004 that led the country to her first World Cup in 2006.

“The Portuguese former youth coach at sporting CP, is also the last to have qualified Ghana’s U23 team, the Black Meteors, to the Olympic Games, with the feat at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

"The 64-year-old gaffer is already in Ghana and is expected to touch down in Kumasi today."

Joining Barreto at Kotoko is follow Portuguese coach Bruno Miguel, who takes up duty as assistant coach and video analyst.

"Coach Bruno Miguel joins the porcupine family as our Assistant Coach and Video Analyst for a one and half year deal," Kotoko said on the appointment of their new assistant coach.

Also, Pedro Manuel, yet another Portuguese, joins Barreto's backroom staff as physical trainer and injury prevention coach.

Abdulai Gazelle, who has been head coach until now, drops down to function as assistant coach alongside Johnson Smith.

"Coach Barreto is an experienced gaffer and we hope his stay with us will push Asante Kotoko to the next level," said, Kotoko acting communications manager David Obeng.

Kotoko are currently fourth on the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League table, midway through the season.

Having last won the title in 2014, the Porcupine Warriors have set their sights on breaking a seven-year drought.

They are the most successful club in the history of the GPL, having clinched the trophy on 23 occasions.