Official: Big surprise as Ghana FA Normalisation Committee announces candidates for presidential election

The interim administrative body has released a list of successful candidates following a vetting process

Former Football Association (GFA) executive committee member Wilfred Kwaku Osei has been eliminated from the race for the nation's FA presidential seat.

The bankroller of former Premier League side and now second-tier outfit Tema Youth - unarguably among the lead candidates - is the only victim of a vetting process. Reasons for his failure have not been stated.

The development from the GFA Normalisation Committee on Friday comes only two days after he unveiled his policy document for his presidential ambition.

Osei's exclusion leaves six more persons in the running for the top job which has been vacant since a bribery and match-fixing scandal caused the overhaul of the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led administration in June 2018.

George Afriyie - a vice-president of the GFA during the Nyantakyi era - Dreams FC executive chairman Kurt Okraku and Fred Pappoe - also once a vice-president of the GFA - are still in contention.

Phar FC president Nana Yaw Amponsah, renowned lawyer Amanda Clinton - the only female of the pack - and George Ankamah Mensah - also a legal practitioner - complete the roster.

The ultimate elections will be held on October 25.

Before the presidential election, however, there will be an election for regional FA chairpersons on October 18 and an election for the GFA Executive Council on October 24.

A Normalisation Committee jointly set up by Fifa, Caf and the Ghanaian government has been in charge of the administration of the nation's football since September 2018.