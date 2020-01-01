Official: Asante Kotoko outcast Amoakoh takes up top job at King Faisal

The Ghana Football Association Executive Council member has been named executive chairman of Alhaji Grunsah's outfit

Former chief executive officer (CEO) George Amoakoh has joined city rivals King Faisal, the latter have announced.

The Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member joins Alhaji Grunsah's side as executive chairman, a month after exiting the Porcupine Warriors set-up.

He left Kotoko following the constitution of a new board by club life patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

"We welcome our new Executive Chairman George Amoako to the club. He brings to bear a rich vein of experience in the game," Faisal announced on their official Facebook page.

"We are grateful for having him in our fold. It is our prayer that our union will yield many successes in the years that follow.

"Welcome King George!!!"

King Faisal made a return to the Premier League last season after some time in the lower division.

“It’s true, we have concluded talks and I will assume the role of the executive chairman of the club, running the day to day activities with Alhaji Grusah remaining the bankroller, founder and president of King Faisal," Amoakoh told Oyerepa FM.

He assumed duty as Kotoko CEO in August 2018.

"I've been in Asante Kotoko for several years in and out but this is my worst experience at Kotoko because if you serve the club, you have to leave amicably in peace with the club [which was not the case this time around]. That is why I was able to go and come [back to the club] seven times [in the past]," he told Wontumi Radio about his unceremonious sack from office last month.

He went ahead to tell Fox FM: “Enough is enough now for me with Kotoko. I will not return to the club in any official position even though I’m still a Kotoko faithful.

“It is true. Kotoko owes me salaries for five months. But I have not written officially to demand it as speculated by some media.”

Amoakoh's departure from Kotoko put him on the brink of losing his position on the GFA Executive Council as he is attached to the coveted unit as a representative of Premier League clubs.

King Faisal were rock-bottom of the league table when the championship was prematurely terminated last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.