Official: Asante Kotoko give final update on Caf Champions League participation

The Porcupine Warriors' stance considering participation in the continental inter-club competition has been declared

have confirmed their participation in the 2020-21 Caf , the Football Association (GFA) has announced.

The news puts to bed three months of uncertainty about potential involvement in continental inter-club football next term.

The Porcupine Warriors were handed Ghana's ticket for the competition in June following the premature termination of the 2019-20 football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ordinarily, the Premier League ( ) champions would have won the nod.

"Asante Kotoko SC have confirmed their participation in the 2020/2021 competition," the GFA announced on its official website on Monday.

"The confirmation is on the back of a letter sent to the club on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 to confirm their engagement in next season’s Caf inter-club competition.

"Kotoko’s confirmation was contained in a letter dated September 7, 2020, signed by CEO Yaw Amponsah and sent to the GFA.

"The club is expected to go through the mandatory Club licensing process as set out in the GFA and Caf Club licensing regulations.

"Engagement and registration for the 2020/2021 Caf inter-club competition was opened on September 1, 2020 and will be closed on October 20, 2020."

It will be a second straight appearance in the Champions League by Kotoko following their involvement last term.

On the last outing, their campaign was ended in the first round by a loss to Tunisian side Etoile Sahel.

The club's participation in the upcoming event had been cast in doubt due to coronavirus conditions, with many expressing safety concerns.

"Such decisions are normally taken by the board of directors, management and technical term," former Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has told Hello FM.

"Using coach CK Akonnor’s era where we were not active, the management took a bold decision for us to represent Ghana. We even exceeded our target by qualifying for the group stage.

“We seem to have the same situation at the moment so if the leadership assesses the strength of the team and decide to play in Africa, I think it is in the right direction.

“When we play in Africa, it raises the value of the players where some even get better offers for the club to earn something.

“So if the board decides to allow the team to take the opportunity, it is good."

Kotoko are two-time Caf Champions League winners.