Official: Asante Kotoko announce new chief executive officer

The Porcupine Warriors have settled on a replacement for George Amoakoh, whose tenured ended in June

Premier League giants have confirmed 2019 Football Association (GFA) presidential contestant Nana Yaw Amponsah as new chief executive officer of the club.

Friday's announcement was made at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi, where he was promptly unveiled.

It is his latest challenge since recently leaving Division One outfit Phar .

“If you hire a mason to put up a building for you, you have to do all you can to ensure that you give him the support to put up a very good edifice that could last for generations to come," Amponsah said during his unveiling at the Sports Hotel.

“Otherwise when he’s done and leaves one day, you will be the one living in that building.

“You must give me all the support I need so that I can help build an edifice that will go beyond boundaries."

Kotoko's new CEO replaces George Amoakoh, who has now pitched camp with city rivals, King Faisal, following his departure in June.

“Strong foundations and pillars make a mighty building, however a mighty building without the right roofing, finishing and furnishing remains an uncompleted building," Amponsah added.

“One African problem that I have discovered throughout all my endeavours is that we think too big without thinking small.

“I must say that, every mighty building was laid brick by brick. If you think of it as a whole, it appears impossible to achieve, but if you look at it in terms of brick by brick, then know that it is very achievable."

Arguably the biggest club in Ghana, Kotoko have won the most Premier League ( ) titles, having lifted the trophy on 23 occasions. Their last title came in 2015.

“In terms of youth development, this will be the foundation on which we are going to build a superstructure," Amponsah continued.

At continental level, Kotoko are two-time Caf winners, clinching the title in 1970 and 1983.

In 2004, they finished second in the Caf Confederation Cup, losing to country rivals in the final.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to compete in the Champions League once more next season.