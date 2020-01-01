Official: Asante Kotoko and Hearts first opponents unveiled as Ghana FA announces fixtures for Premier League return

The Porcupine Warriors and the Phobians will take on the Techiman-based club and the Fire Boys respectively on matchweek one of the 2020-21 GPL

Giants will open their 2020-21 Premier League ( ) season with a home clash with Eleven Wonders as arch-rivals face on return of the championship after an eight-month hiatus.

The development comes on the Ghana Football Association’s release of match fixtures for the campaign which commences during the weekend of November 13-16.

The topflight is set to return for the first time since March when the 2019-20 season was scuppered by the coronavirus disease outbreak.

On the search for their 24th title, Kotoko will welcome Eleven Wonders for a home match at their temporarily adopted Accra Sports Stadium. The Porcupine Warriors have been forced to move away from their Kumasi Sports Stadium fortress due to ongoing renovation of the facility.

In Dormaa, Hearts will hope to begin their quest for a first title since 2009 with three points when they play 2017 champions Aduana Stars in what is arguably seen as the top-liner of the opening week.

Elsewhere, will hope to put their disappointment in the unfortunate cancellation of last season’s championship while they topped the table behind when they come face-to-face with Great Olympics in Tarkwa. The Yellow and Mauves are on the search for their first ever league title.

More to follow….