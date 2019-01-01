Official: Andre Ayew replaces Gyan as new Ghana captain ahead of Africa Cup of Nations

The 29-year-old has been confirmed as new leader of the Black Stars going into next month's continental showpiece

have named midfielder Andre Ayew as new captain of the national team, replacing veteran striker Asamoah Gyan.

The development ends Gyan's six-year stint as skipper of the Black Stars, with the 33-year-old now moved to the less prestigious and more advisory 'General Captain' role reserved for a very senior member of the team.

Also, Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has been appointed as new deputy captain, replacing Ayew who held the spot while Gyan was captain.

"Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah has named Andre Ayew as the permanent captain of the team," the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee announced on Friday.

"This follows a meeting with the top brass of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) after which approval and full backing was granted to the plans of the coach.

"Ayew replaces Asamoah Gyan, as captain of the Black Stars.

"Gyan, who has captained the Black Stars for a record seven years has been elevated to the position of "General Captain".

"Subsequently, Kwadwo Asamoah has been named the deputy captain.

"President of the GFA-NC Dr Kofi Amoah has called on all stakeholders and citizens to support the transition whilst the Black Stars prepare their assault and conquest of Africa at Afcon 2019."

The naming of the new Ghana captain will end a week of controversies surrounding the role.

On Monday, Gyan shockingly announced retirement from international football due to unhappiness about being stripped of the captaincy a month to the Afcon.

The following day, Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged the Kayserispor striker - Ghana's most-capped and all-time top scorer of 51 goals in 106 internationals - to reconsider his decision following a meeting with the hierarchy of the Black Stars including coach James Kwasi Appiah over the matter.

On Wednesday, Gyan announced rescission of his retirement, stating that "a presidential request is one that cannot be disregarded".

Ghana, on a search for their fifth continental title and their first gold in 37 years, have been drawn against defending champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F for the biennial gathering.

The tournament runs between June 21 and July 19 in .

