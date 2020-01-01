Oduor unused as Barnsley labour past Sheffield Wednesday

The Kenya international, unlike in the previous games, did not enjoy a few minutes from the bench against the Owls

international Clarke Oduor was an unused substitute when Barnsley picked up a second consecutive victory with a 2-1 win against on Saturday.

Cauley Woodrow and Dominik Frieser's goals ensured the Tykes got the win away and climbed to the 13th position while the loss means Tony Pulis' men remain at the bottom of the Championship table after 18 games.

The only goal for the Owls was scored by midfielder Josh Windass, who raced to intercept a pass from Barry Bannan and chipped the ball over Jack Walton and into Barnsley’s empty net in the fourth minute.

The visitors fought and equalised in the 14th minute after Matty James’ corner landed on Woodrow’s path and the forward headed a strong shot into the net from close range.

Friesar scored the final goal for Barnsley in the 35th minute when he took aim from close-range and fired home to complete a nice move that involved James, Callum Brittain and Conor Chaplin.

Barnsley manager Valerian Ismael made a change to his starting team as Frieser replaced Luke Thomas, who dropped to the bench as Oduor's wait to return to the first team continues.

Ismael lauded his charges for how they got the win away from home: “It's a big three points,” the coach said after the match as per Sky Sports.

“We are very happy with the performance and we can enjoy, we reacted perfectly to going a goal down. You have to be focused if you make mistakes. The second half was a big fight but we are delighted with the win.

"We had to stay compact and press. We struggled a little at points but Jack Walton did his job but we are in good shape.

“The momentum is on our side and we need to recover for our next game on Tuesday. A big win gives us good confidence. We are a young team and we showed that we have the capability to come back in a game.”

On his side, Sheffield Wednesday's Pulis said his team went down because of lack of confidence.

“It's all about confidence,” Pulis stated.

“We switched off twice and gave two really poor goals away. I really do think the players are giving their best but we just needed a little bit of luck.

“The players are what they are, it took the boys a while to get to grips with the Barnsley team, who play well on the front foot. I thought we were the better team in the second half.

"We changed it around and there was much more positivity. The players responded better. The group needs a little bit of inspiration and we need to bring one or two players in.”

The next game for Oduor and Barnsley will be on December 15 against .