Odisha's Stuart Baxter: Didn't think Marcelinho could solve our problems

Odisha head coach Stuart Baxter is eyeing a strong comeback for his team in their upcoming fixtures against Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United...

Odisha FC remained winless in the 2020-21 season after a 0-1 loss to at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

Odisha looked out of touch from the onset as FC Goa were a constant threat down the flanks. Head coach Stuart Baxter blamed poor control on the ball, movement, and defensive issues for the all-round failure on Saturday.

"The front players are not the only ones to blame. Possession is to blame. Time and movement are to blame. Our low block, not being good in transitions is to blame. There are a few things we need to improve," Stuart Baxter said after the game.

Baxter admitted that his squad is not feeling confident due to the team's poor start to the season that has seen them lose four of their first five matches.

"Everything is difficult at present. We have all gone through the bubble experience. It has been very tough for us because it is a very young team. They need time. Same for all the coaches. That's not an excuse. You are not off to a good start and then you keep making changes and your confidence is a little bit. The gameplan was never strongly executed. We are going to come back with a massive response in these next two games"

Even though Odisha FC were struggling in the match, Marcelinho came off the bench only in the 88th minute. Baxter said that it was a tactical decision as he wanted to play a different style and did not want to open up space down the flanks.

"Basically, I didn't think Marcelinho would be the solution to many of the problems we were facing. We didn't want to open the flanks even more. We were going 3-5-2 and pushing our wingbacks tight. We didn't want to throw one of our trump players. Diego (Mauricio) was the one who was looking like he may get us a spark."