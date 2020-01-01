Ode Fulutudilu: Banyana Banyana striker joins compatriot Janine Van Wyk at Glasgow City

The South African has teamed up with her compatriot in Scotland, following her breakthrough season with Aland United

Scottish champions Glasgow City have completed the signing of striker Ode Fulutudilu, on a one-year contract.

The Glasgow based outfit secured the Banyana Banyana star as a free agent after successfully seeing out her one-year contract with new Finnish champions Aland United this November.

The 30-year-old arrived at Wiklof Holding Arena in January 2020 and was in breathtaking form, scoring seven goals in 15 outings to help Aland United complete a historic domestic double.

The striker's latest switch to extends her impressive professional career sojourn in Europe, since starting at ONS in 2018 before a historic move to , where she played for Malaga.

She also becomes the fifth signing during this transfer window for coach Scott Booth following the captures of Niamh Farrelly, Priscila Chinchilla Arna Asgrimsdottir and Julia Molin.

Confirming her acquisition head coach Booth admits she is happy to sign the South Africa international while extolling her quality.

“Ode is a player who has an incredible ability to stretch the opposition," she told the club's official website.

"Her pace will cause teams a huge headache and she is hungry to score goals.

"Ultimately, she brings experience, a fantastic work ethic, modesty and a huge cutting edge. I am very pleased with how the squad is shaping up.”

Commenting on her transfer, Fulutudilu revealed her delight about the move and shared her eagerness to hit the ground running.

"I am really excited about this opportunity of joining such a club as Glasgow City," she said.

"I am looking forward to playing my part in contributing to the future of the club and giving my all for the future success of the club."

Fulutudilu's signing explains the desire of Booth to defend the Scottish title and ensure participation in next year's .

Following her signing, Fulutudilu will become the second South African at the Scottish club after veteran defender Janine Van Wyk.

The South African will hope for a good start to life in Scotland if handed her debut against third-placed on January 17, 2021.