Oblak claims Atletico contract means nothing as Man Utd transfer talk resurfaces

The highly-rated Slovenia international goalkeeper has warned his current club that they will need to match his ambition in order to make him stay

Jan Oblak has warned that his contract “does not change anything”, with a highly-rated goalkeeper once again being linked with .

There has been no suggestion that the Slovenia international is looking for a way out of Wanda Metropolitano.

David de Gea, meanwhile, remains very much on the books at Old Trafford.

He is, however, approaching the final year of his contract and has sparked further talk of interest from as the Red Devils struggle to put fresh terms in place.

Were the Spaniard to leave Manchester, then suitable cover would be required and that could lead United back down a path to Atletico, having previously acquired De Gea from the Liga heavyweights in 2011.

Oblak would be an obvious target, having generated plenty of links to Premier League sides in the past.

He was considered to have ended that speculation when signing a new deal through to 2023.

The 26-year-old has, however, revealed that he could be tempted to head elsewhere.

"I signed a new contract, but that does not change anything," Oblak told Ekipa.

"I will stay at Atletico as long as their ambitions match mine.

"And some people might think their ambitions have lowered, as big players have left.

"I am sure the club will do everything possible to sign quality players. When I signed my new contract they gave me guarantees about the club's ambition.

"They said the aspirations were not going to change."

Atletico have already revealed that long-serving Juanfran and Diego Godin will be moving on this summer at the end of their respective contracts.

Antoine Griezmann is expected to follow them through the exits after expressing a desire to leave.

Article continues below

The international forward shunned interest from in the summer of 2018, but is back on the recruitment radar of those at Camp Nou 12 months on.

Atletico will need to spend big bringing in suitable cover, with Diego Simeone having worked hard to make them a competitive outfit in and the .

Ambitious signings may also be required in order to prevent the likes of Oblak from having their head turned by advances from afar.