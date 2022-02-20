Nwakaeme's brace lifts Trabzonspor, Musa's Fatih Karagumruk down Gradel's Sivasspor

Nigeria forward Anthony Nwakaeme registered a brace in a 4-0 Trabzonspor win over Alanyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig match on Sunday.

The 32-year-old and his teammates, Andreas Cornelius and Dorukhan Tokoz, scored in the first half to ensure the away side went back home with a healthy win.

Nwakaeme opened the scoring in the fifth minute with an assist from Tokoz before he got his second in the 26th minute.

Cornelius scored ten minutes after the second goal had been added before Tokoz scored their last goal in the 39th minute.

Alanyaspor would have denied Trabzonspor a clean sheet but Wilson Eduardo could not score from the penalty spot in the 69th minute.

After failing to make the spot-kick conversion, Eduardo was replaced by Senegal international Famara Diedhiou in the 72nd minute.

Nigeria's defender Chidozie Collins was an unused substitute as Alanyaspor suffered the heavy defeat.

Jean Kouassi of Ivory Coast replaced Nwakaeme in the 71st minute while Bengali-Fode Keita of Guinea was not involved for the winning side.

Meanwhile, Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa started for Fatih Karagumruk in their 1-0 victory over Sivasspor.

Fabio Borini's 69th-minute penalty was enough for the home side to secure the three points before Munir Mercan replaced Musa in the 79th minute.

Ghana's Isaac Cofie and Max-Alain Gradel of Ivory Coast - both yellow-carded - as well as Olarenwaju Kayode of Nigeria, started for the defeated away side.

Whereas Cofie was replaced by Pape Konate of Senegal in the 74th minute, Kayode and Gradel played the duration of the game.

Samba Camara of Mali was given a few minutes of play when he came on for Faycal Fajr in the 89th minute for Trabzonspor.