Nuru Sulley vows to 'go extra mile' to end Hearts of Oak trophy woes

The 28-year-old is focused on repaying management's confidence in him after being handed a second opportunity at the club

defender Nuru Sulley is determined to lead the club back to glory on his second stint with the club.

The centre-back, who first played for the Phobians between 2011 to 2014, was welcomed back to Accra in May as he penned a two-year deal.

He returned after spells in Libya, , , and Iraq.

More teams

“During my first spell at Hearts, the club failed to win a major trophy and, this is not something that I was happy about," Sulley told his club's official website.

“I am here to leave a mark and, I will work tirelessly with the rest of my teammates to ensure that we win on the pitch and win trophies when football returns.

“Hearts of Oak means so much to me and, I want to repay the trust the board and management has shown to me by bringing me back to the club.

“That will be great joy and together with my colleagues, we will strive to go the extra mile to make the fans very happy by bringing successes again to the club."

Sulley left Hearts for Libyan side Al-Nasr Benghazi, from where he later joined Tala'ea El Gaish in .

The 28-year-old made a switch to Libyan fold Al-Ittihad Tripoli before joining Turkish side Alanyaspor for a two-year spell between 2015 and 2017.

While with Alanyaspor, he made 's provisional squad for the 2017 but failed to make the final squad.

In 2019, he was snapped up by Iraqi fold Al-Mina'a for a short spell and subsequently joined Naft Al-Junoob.

Hearts are enduring a long trophy drought, having last clinched a major title in 2009 when they won the Ghana Premier League.

The side have the second-highest number of league titles with 19, four behind arch-rivals .

Article continues below

The Phobians also won the last of their 10 Ghana titles 20 years ago.

At continental level, Hearts ruled Africa in 2000 as they beat Esperance of to win the . They then moved on to lift the Super Cup.

In 2004, the Phobians beat country rivals Kotoko to win the maiden Caf Confederation Cup title.