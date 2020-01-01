Nuno admits Jimenez future may lay away from Wolves amid Man Utd interest

The 28-year-old is a firm favourite with the Premier League outfit but his manager has acknowledged that he could make a move away from the club

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted that speculation over a move for Raul Jimenez to is news to him - but that he cannot guarentee the international will stay at Molineux.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a prolific period with the Premier League outfit following his arrival on loan from in 2018, helping them to the in his maiden campaign.

He came off the bench against United on Saturday during the pair's goalless encounter in the FA Cup third round, though he was unable to add to his haul of 17 goals this season.

Only hours before however, reports surfaced linking him with a surprise switch to Old Trafford, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bolster his centre forward ranks.

The Red Devils have been unsuccessful in their pursuit of their reported number one target Erling Braut Haaland, who signed for Borussia Dortmund instead.

As such, they are considering options to compliment Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenword at the front of their attack.

Jimenez, ' Players' Player of the Season last term however, would be a significant loss to the Wanderers, with his coach adding that the club were more than pleased to have him amid their ranks.

Asked on speculation over a propsective move after his side's match with United, Nuno responded: “It’s the first-time I heard it. Ole didn’t mention anything about that.

"But the transfer window is open. When it is open, anything can happen. [But] we are delighted to have Raul.”

Solskjaer himself played ambiguous on such speculation, while making reference to the number of players mooted with a move to United.

"[He's] another good player we’ve been linked with," he added. "He came on and did well [but] I cannot comment on these situations."

Nuno did however appear to confirm that Patrick Cutrone's days at the club may be numbered, after the ex-Milan man missed out at the weekend once again.

Article continues below

Having arrived at great expense to the Black Country ahead of the current campaign, he has played just over a dozen minutes of Premier League football to date.

“Yesterday I had a good conversation with Patrick," his coach noted. "We decided for him not to be involved tonight. So let's wait and see.

"Maybe something will be happening about that."