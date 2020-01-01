Number 12: Ghana FA begins charging implicated individuals of famous Anas corruption expose

Persons indicted by the investigative documentary are being summoned by the national football governing body

The Football Association (GFA) has begun charging persons indicted by the famous Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative documentary about the nation's sport in 2018.

The announcement brings to an end a long public clamour for prosecution.

Titled 'Number 12', the video documentary exposed bribery and corruption activities on the part of Ghana football officials and referees, a scandal which led to the collapse of the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led GFA administration.

"The GFA Prosecutor has begun charging some individuals who were implicated in the Investigative Documentary titled “Number 12” by Tiger Eye PI," the GFA announced on their official website on Friday.

"Former Greater Accra RFA Chairman Nii Komiete Doku and Mr. Kofi Manu have both been charged for Abuse of position contrary to Article 25(1) of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019.

"They have also been charged for Bribery contrary to Article 27(1) and (2) of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019.

"Both are expected to submit their written Statements of Defence by Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the GFA Secretariat on or before 16:00 or through dc@ghanafa.org.

"They may, however, choose the option for a personal hearing before the GFA Ethics Committee on a date and time to be communicated.

"Should they fail to choose any of the options, the Ethics Committee shall proceed to adjudicate the case in their absence.

"Meanwhile the GFA Prosecutor will send charge sheets to other individuals who were implicated in the investigative documentary."

Nyantakyi undoubtedly remains the biggest casualty of the expose as he ultimately lost the GFA presidency, his position as Caf first vice-president and a role as president of the West African sub-regional body Wafu, all in addition to copping a Fifa life ban from all football-related activities.

The former Wa All Stars chief, who was GFA president from 2005, is also facing fraud charges by the Ghana Attorney General.

In April, Anas and his Tiger Eye Pi Team furnished the GFA with extra footage of the 2018 expose on request of the national football governing body.

A renowned investigative journalist, Anas' works have earned him major international honours, including the Heroes Acting to End Modern-Day Slavery Award by the US Department of State, the Every Human Has Rights Award in , the Lorenzo Natali Prize by the European Commission and the KCK Award for excellence in Print Journalism from .