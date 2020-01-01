Number 12: Anas Aremeyaw visits Ghana FA again with more footage

The undercover journalist has provided the football governing body with more videos on his famous 2018 expose

Renowned investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI group have furnished the Football Association (GFA) with extra footage of the 2018 explosive bribery and match-fixing documentary on Ghana football.

The delivery was done on request of the football governing body.

The videos will allow the GFA Ethics Committee to continue its work on investigating all those fingered in the piece.

More teams

"The Ghana Football Association Ethics Committee has taken delivery of the raw footage of "Number 12 expose" from Tiger Eye PI," the GFA announced on its official website on Tuesday.

"The Accra-based investigative organization on June 6, 2018 premiered an anti-graft investigation involving Ghanaian football officials.

"The investigations were meant to uncover some unscrupulous behaviour in the Ghanaian football fraternity.

"The Executive Council in February 2020, requested for the raw footage of the “Number 12 expose” in order to deal with the matter which remains one of the key Compliance and Integrity demands from Fifa

"The videos are key components for the Ethics Committee in its work on this governance issue.

"Officials of Tiger Eye PI have also assured the GFA of their preparedness to assist the Ethics Committee in its work.

Article continues below

"Receiving the footage, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo thanked officials of Cromwell Gray LLP (lawyers of Tiger Eye PI) on behalf of the Ghana Football Association assuring all that work will commence immediately on the matter to bring closure to all stakeholders including Fifa."

Undoubtedly, the biggest casualty of the expose remains then GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi whose administration was brought down by the revelations.

The renowned administrator has been slapped with a life ban by Fifa, after being initially handed a provisional 90-day football suspension which was later extended by 45 days.