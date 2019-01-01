Ntseki's methods already questioned while Black Stars fans thank Bafana Bafana

South African and Ghana got their 2021 Afcon qualifying campaigns underway on Thursday night

comfortably beat 2-0 at Cape Coast in an qualification fixture.

Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey were the scorers for the hosts, and Black Stars fans were grateful to South Africa for helping their nation inspire a higher sense of optimism in the future of their football.

After failing to impress in the 2019 Afcon, Ghana's spirits are now filled with a new hope as their senior and U23 teams impressed on Thursday.

Ghana U23 are through to the semi-finals of their Africa Cup where they can book a place in the Olympic Games if they win one more game. In this social media reaction, we share the positive vibes running through Ghana right now.

November was a wonderful month for South African sport and entertainment, particularly with the Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup. Many supporters have gone on Twitter to complain about normal service resuming with Bafana Bafana's disappointing display.

At least the fans still have their sense of humour with the numerous comedic ways they have in expressing their pain.

Bafana Bafana did it again congratulations boys. No wonder they didn't even bother to podcast the match live on SS pic.twitter.com/kCh0XALCkp — Abut'Lebogang (@AbutLebogang) November 14, 2019

Bafana Bafana will never let South Africa be great. Things were going so well in November with the Springboks, Netball team, Chad Le Clos, Trevor Noah but Bafana had other plans. #GHARSA — ☃️ (@ProdByJr) November 14, 2019

Wait. How can @DStv and @SuperSportTV broadcast European countries kodwa Bafana Bafana is playing? pic.twitter.com/QG4kFGEJL2 — SM (@CrenshawmafiaSM) November 14, 2019

Thank you Bafana Bafana for doing as always pic.twitter.com/dW27y0Wno7 — T E L E D I A M O N D💎 (@kutlwanoteledi2) November 14, 2019

Bafana Bafana never give any hope, they lost again. pic.twitter.com/siYXWhgpbp — Sipho Mahokoto (@SiphoMahokoto) November 14, 2019

Ghana 2-0 South Africa

Thomas Partey ⚽

Mohammed Kudus⚽



My thoughts on the game



- Best performance from the Black Stars in a while

- Intensity and attitude from the boys was exemplary

- Thomas Partey is a goalscorer when playing for Ghana

- Debutants impressed #AFCON2021Q — Factual Mubarak (@HarunaMubarak3) November 14, 2019

I don't know if it was only me but seeing another player in the #BlackStars number 3 jersey was weird.🤪 — Cdear (@GeraldBassah) November 14, 2019

A good breath of life into the Black Stars. Good game by new boys Gideon Mensah, Kudus & Iddrisu Baba.



Ashimeru and Salisu should be back by the next int break.



Kelvin Ofori hasn't had the best starts at Dusseldorf but I trust he'll pick up soon. Good times ahead. #Ghana — Prince Narkortu Teye (@TeyePrince) November 14, 2019

Oseeeeyyyy Ghana Black Stars!



Now we love you more than ever!



Great Entertainment. Total Fun Fair.



Ghana 2-0 South Africa 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #BringBackTheLove 💖💖💖 #BringBackTheGoals ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/25KlQ9ncWd — Beatrice Laryea (@beatybeaty) November 14, 2019

Congratulations to Coach Akwasi Appiah, @akonnor_ck and the entire Black Stars team... Thanks to South Africa for bringing the love for the Stars back... indeed the love is back, we are very proud of you!!! #GoBlackStarsGo !!! #BringBackTheLove !!! pic.twitter.com/4FkwZXd4Od — Yaw Amo Sarpong (@AmoSarpong) November 14, 2019

So #BafanaBafana lost by 2-0 to #BlackStars of #Ghana . Big ups to Ghana. Just like my former Favorite Commentator #CeboMaanyapelo used to say, "Football haena therefore,". Try again boys but I can foresee that #MolefiNtseki will be shown the door soon. — Mr.MORAKE (@Ezyflo) November 14, 2019

Great Night!!



Good reminder of how great our football can be...



Let's keep believing...but winning Silverware is the thing...



Congrats Black Stars and I'm looking forward to more.. #GHARSA pic.twitter.com/9oVB6hj7Dj — george addo jnr (@addojunr) November 14, 2019

Great win for Ghana Blackstars....the second half performed was quite better than the first half.....they should keep improving on scoring more goals.

Jordan should stop been selfish and pass to his teammates when it matters most...... #BringBackTheLove — Gago Addoquaye (@gago2best) November 14, 2019

Why Ntseki dresses like he's at the weeding for Bafana Bafana games? — Jerry Lamola (@JerryVanLamola) November 14, 2019

Ntseki: Credit must be given to the players, I can’t fault them for effort. They did everything they had to do, but it was not our day. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) November 14, 2019

Ntseki is a traditional kompela 🤣🤣. Same mentality, qualifications but different attire — Musa (@MusaLeon11) November 14, 2019

Who selects the Bafana coach? Ntseki's CV as a coach wouldn't qualify him to coach even in the GladAfrica championship, yet some1 thinks he's good for Bafana. What a joke. — Tali (@Tali_Odumo) November 14, 2019

Final thought before I head off to bed: Ghana gave talented 19-year-old Kudus Mohammed a chance tonight and he delivered. I hope Molefi Ntseki was taking notes. #GHARSA #AFCON2021Q — Leonard Solms (@LeonSolms) November 14, 2019

February is too far for Brother Ntseki, the Host will soon strike then mazola and Joe finish him off pic.twitter.com/jYFffbosBZ — Musa (@MusaLeon11) November 14, 2019

Ntseki is not the one to blame la, it's the SAFA leadership. Awukwazi to hire & fire coaches. Shakes was the best. Izwe lethu is not ours yet, kusayigama nje ukuthi elethu. — Language (@Langwe1) November 14, 2019