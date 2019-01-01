NPFL Reviews: Sikiru Alimi scores again as Kano Pillars, Abia Warriors win away

The Pride of Benue are walking the talk as they plot their return to the continent after bowing out of the Caf Champions League

2-1

After bowing out of the Caf , Lobi Stars settled fast into life on the domestic scene as they recorded a home win in the first of their crowded rescheduled fixtures.

Sikiru Alimi continued from where he stopped against ASEC Mimosas when he netted the opening goal for the Pride of Benue in the feisty tie against the visiting Rivers United team.

Coach Stanley Eguma’s side had held their hosts till the latter stages of the first half but in stoppage time they allowed Alimi to score his third goal in two games as Lobi took the lead going into the break.

While there was a long wait for the first goal in the first half, it only took eight minutes after the restart before the home side doubled their lead and this time it was Michael Stephen that got the goal.

Desperate to improve on their underwhelming 0-2 defeat to Wikki Tourists at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe last time out, Rivers United piled the pressure on their host and they were rewarded with a consolation goal scored by Cletus Emotan in the 77th minute.

Yobe Stars 1-3 Abia Warriors

Coach Adenrele Adewumi-tutored side made up for the dropped points at home against Plateau United as he led his to team to a thrilling 1-3 victory in Damaturu against Yobe Desert Stars.

The visitors showed that they meant business when they shot into the lead in the 36th minute through Obi Samson.

However, parity was restored as old warhorse, Philip Auta got the equaliser for the home team from the penalty spot in the 58th minute.

Barely three minutes after, Yobe Stars were on the backfoot again when Daniel Uduak, unfortunately, scored an own goal in the 63rd minute before the visitors killed the game with Samson scoring his second goal of the game in the 77th minute.

As it stands, it will take more than a miracle for coach Ngozi Elechi to escape being fired after seeing his side suffer their seventh loss of the season in 11 games.

Kada City 0-2

Despite playing on their home turf, newcomers Kada City succumbed to the superior firepower of Kano Pillars as they were beaten 2-0 in a northern derby.

Adamu Hassan and Nyima Nwagua scored in the 11th and 62nd minute to give Pillars all the three points that have seen them leapfrog their host into the fourth spot on the log in Pool B of the NPFL where there are no outstanding games.

Katsina United 1-1 MFM

MFM have opened a six-point gap at the summit of the table in Pool A of the Professional Football League after they secured a 1-1 draw away to Katsina United at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium.

Chijioke Akuneto got the curtain raiser for the Olukoya Boys in the 44th minute but Katsina United pulled level through Martins Usule in the 70th minute as the game ended in a stalemate.

After 11 games, Coach Fidelis Illechukwu’s side have 22 points ahead of second-placed who have 16 points after the same number of games.

On their part, the Changi Boys are fourth on the log with 14 points with an outstanding game still to be played.