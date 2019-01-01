'Now Man Utd have a structure' - Pogba aims another dig at Mourinho

The midfielder's fractious relationship with his previous boss was no secret, and he has once more taken aim with his latest public comments

Paul Pogba has once again compared the current Manchester United set-up favourably to the team's travails under Jose Mourinho, opining that the Reds have regained their identity since he left.

The France international returned to Old Trafford in 2016 at the start of Mourinho's tenure from Juventus in a then-world record transfer.

But despite initial success, relations between player and manager eventually deteriorated, leading to reports of furious dressing room clashes.

Mourinho was relieved of his United duties at the end of 2018, with the club and Pogba in particular enjoying an upturn in form since Old Gunner Solskjaer took over from the Portuguese on an interim basis.

And on Thursday the midfielder repeated his belief that the team is in better shape under Mourinho's replacement.

"The way we are playing we have more possession of the ball. We know more where to attack and where to go. We have more of a pattern of play and more of a structure," he told Sky Sports News .

"That makes it easier for everyone. So I would not say it is only myself. Yes, I have scored a few goals and had a few assists but it is all the team [that deserves credit]."

Victory over Tottenham at the weekend made it six straight wins in all competitions for United under Solskjaer, a run that has propelled the Red Devils back into contention for a Champions League spot.

And Pogba believes that the 1-0 win shows that United should be taken seriously as contenders after their woes at the start of the 2018-19 season.

"It was great for us. It was great to show we are coming back and getting closer to the top," Pogba added.

"We needed points and we showed that we could beat a big team.

"I wouldn't say [we had] luck because you create your own luck. David did his job and I thank him for that.

"I think the team performance was great. We played against a good team. You cannot say they are not a good team because they have top players.

"It was a great game and it was a good victory for us."

Man Utd are back in action on Saturday, when they host Brighton at Old Trafford.

A win for Solskjaer's man could bring them back within four points of fourth-placed Chelsea should the Blues go down to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in Saturday's later kick-off.