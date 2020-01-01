'Nothing has been signed yet' - Faith Micheal offers positive update on Pitea contract saga

The Nigerian continues to head towards free agency as her current deal runs down, but she is expecting to commit to fresh terms

Faith Micheal has disclosed that she has not yet signed a new deal with Pitea but is confident that a contract extension will be thrashed out.

The international continues to head towards free agency, as her current deal with the 2018 champions expires following the relegation escape from the top-flight this season.

Fresh terms have been mooted before the end of the season, with both parties set to reach an agreement for a possible extension that could keep her at Norrbotten beyond 10 years.

More teams

No paperwork has been signed, but the Super Falcons defender, who turns 34 in February, remains optimistic regarding her chances of staying at LF Arena for yet another season.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

" I will play with Pitea IF," the 33-year-old, who joined the club in 2011, told Pitea-Tidningen.

"Nothing has been signed yet, but I have talked to the club and hope that we can solve everything before I go home on November 27.

"Pitea is home to me. When you are in a place that makes you happy, there is no point in changing."

Article continues below

After a brief stint with Norwegian side Klepp IL, Micheal joined QBIK on her first move to in 2004 and later featured for Eskilstuna United and Linkopings before Pitea.

At Pitea, she continued her superb form over the years, winning the Damallsvenskan's best player award in 2018 as her side secured their first ever domestic title in Sweden in the same year.