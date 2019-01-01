Not even Jose Mourinho can promise Hearts of Oak the title - Kim Grant

The Phobians coach speaks on his expectations for the 2019-20 campaign

coach Kim Grant is not making any title promises as the 2019-20 Premier League season beckons.

The second most successful club in the history of the championship, the Phobians are hoping to break a 10-year jinx, having last won the title in 2009.

The Accra-based side has clinched the trophy on 19 occasions, only less than who have lifted the royal diadem 23 times.

“We are here to be competitive and try to achieve our objective of possibly bringing success to this club," Grant said, as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

“It is not going to be easy. Every game is going to be like a cup final because every club will want to beat us.

“I can’t promise the title, nobody can promise a title - not even Jose Mourinho - but what I know for sure is the team is going to do the very best, we will lose or draw.

“The team is going to have setbacks which is normal because we are not going to win every game - it's impossible.

“But what we’ll want to do is win as many games as possible and try to be at the front foot at every game and hopefully by the end of the season we will be worthy winners."

Hearts will be among 18 teams vying for the title.

The league, which is set for a return after a one-year break, kicks off on December 28.

