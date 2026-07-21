Not Content With Embarrassing Him at the World Cup: Mbappe Opens a New Front With Messi

Kylian Mbappé isn't content with ruling the pitch. The Real Madrid striker has reclaimed his place as a global football icon, landing on the cover of the latest EA Sports FC release.

EA Sports confirmed that France's Mbappé had been chosen as cover star for the special Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 27, a return to the face of the series after four years away.

Set for release in mid-September 2026, the game marks the fourth time Mbappé has fronted EA's most famous football title, previously known as EA Sports FIFA.

The French striker broke the news himself. He shared the official cover image on social media with a simple message: "I'm back".

That appearance draws Mbappé level with Argentina's Lionel Messi, both now having graced the cover four times. England's Wayne Rooney still tops the list on six, followed by Brazil's Ronaldinho on five. Jeff Charm, a representative of EA Sports, said of the choice: "Kylian's achievements with his club and his national team have established him as one of the most prominent players of his generation".

News of Mbappé's selection landed days after his brilliant showing at the 2026 World Cup. He led France to the semi-finals before Spain knocked them out, then went on to be crowned champions at Argentina's expense in the final.

France may have fallen short of the final, but Mbappé still claimed the World Cup Golden Boot with 10 goals. That made him the first player in football history to win the tournament's top scorer award twice.

The same competition saw the Real Madrid striker climb to the top of the all-time World Cup scorers. He took his tally to 22, overtaking Lionel Messi on 21, all at the age of 27, with plenty of room to add to that figure if he continues his international career.

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