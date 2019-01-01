NorthEast United’s Robert Jarni - We always play to win

The Highlanders boss like several other coaches in the ISL gave his vote in favour of implementing VAR in ISL…

will try to get back to winning ways when they face on Monday at the JRD TATA Sports Complex.

The Highlanders are yet to taste defeat in the ongoing (ISL) season are currently sitting on the fifth position in the league table.

NorthEast United’s Croatian coach Rober Jarni remained cautious ahead of facing Jamshedpur FC at their home. Praising the opponents Jarni said, “We always play to win. But for me Jamshedpur is a team that has a very good balance between defence and attack and for me, they are the best team in . It is a difficult match for us. We have prepared well for this game and we want to win.”

When asked if he can emulate the club result from last season where the Highlanders reached the play-offs for the first time in history, the former Croatian international said, “I cannot predict the future but we will try to put everything and try to win all the games and reach the final.”

VAR has become a hot topic in Indian football since the beginning of the sixth season of the ISL. Several coaches have raised their concerns over poor refereeing and have voiced their opinions in favour of implementing VAR in the ISL.

Jarni too had his say on the issue. He said, “For me, VAR is very good. At times it becomes difficult for the referees to see everything on the pitch.”