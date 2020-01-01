NorthEast United's Robert Jarni still hopeful of a top-four finish

NorthEast United have two games in hand and Jarni has not lost hope of finishing the league in the top four

FC, currently ninth on the (ISL) table with 11 points from as many games, will be looking to cut down a massive 10-point gap with fourth-placed Odisha FC when they take on FC in Kolkata, on Monday.

Despite such a big gap, the Highlanders coach Robert Jarni still believes that anything is possible with respect to their slim chances of making it to the play-offs.

"Every team can win in this league. In this month we saw that almost every match was decided in the last five minutes. So until the last minute, you don't know how it will end. Everybody has the chance and everybody can win. So it's unpredictable," he said.

NorthEast do have to negotiate a congested schedule in the coming month and Jarni pointed out, "In one month we have seven games. We are aware of the situation. This is not about being pessimistic. I am always optimistic to fight for every little hope we have. The players are doing a really good job. We have already got some replacements."

"As of Andy (Keogh), you know that he is a very good player and we are very satisfied with him. Simon (Lundevall) came just a couple of days ago and he has still not adapted to the weather here. We will see if he adapts by the next match," the Croat added with regard to the club's latest signings.

"We will do everything we can to win the match (against ATK) and in what way, you will see," Jarni signed off before making the trip to Kolkata.