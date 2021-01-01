NorthEast United's Khalid Jamil: We can match ATK Mohun Bagan

The former Aizawl coach feels his players have nothing to be ashamed of if they fail to progress to the final...

Khalid Jamil doesn't believe ATK Mohun Bagan have an edge over NorthEast United ahead of the two teams' second leg of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final clash on Tuesday.

With the first leg fixture ending in a 1-1 stalemate on Saturday, the Highlanders' head coach pointed out, "If you see so far, we have played thrice against them and have lost once (2-0), won once (2-1) and drawn once. So I would not consider them as having any competitive edge over us."

Jamil urged his side to embrace the pressure going into the tie while also emphasising the need for scoring against Kolkata giants.

No away goals to count on

"There is always pressure but I have told the boys to enjoy this pressure. Both teams have to fight for a result because there is no away goal rule, so it is the same for our opponent as well," he continued.

"We have to focus on getting the result as it is a do or die game. We will aim to be positive and go for it. Both sides have to push for the winner. So I am expecting this match to be an open game. They have their planning and we have ours. We have shown in our last two encounters with them that we can adapt our game to match theirs. We will give our best for the game tomorrow."

Jamil informed that the decision to start Idrissa Sylla on the bench for the first leg was a precautionary measure while Deshorn Brown's availability remains a doubt after missing the last game.

"Idrissa Sylla too was unfortunately not at 100% for the last game. We didn’t want to risk him from the start but when it mattered he came on did the job (scored the late equaliser). He is a quality player and is an excellent option for coaches to have," he went on.

"We are not thinking about the last game. This match will be like an eliminator and we know that the winner of this match will earn a place in the final. This is good motivation for the boys. With Brown, we will assess and decide what’s the best course of action."

NorthEast United to go all out

"We will have to create more scoring opportunities and put them under pressure. One team will have to outscore the other in this one as a draw will create the added load of 30 minutes. Of course, in a doubleheader like this, teams may start off on a cautious note. With all to play for in the second leg, I expect a much more open game. We will look to go out on a positive note.

"The players are motivated and they have been doing a great job so far. I am sure if they continue the same, we will go the distance and even if we don’t, there is nothing to be ashamed about. They have made everyone proud and that’s the important thing," Jamil propounded.

