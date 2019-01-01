Normalisation Committee unveils Ad-hoc committees to manage football in Ghana

The interim body in charge of football in the country has named various committees to assist in running the game in the country

Ghana Football Association's Normalisation Committee has unveiled six ad hoc committees to help the body in managing football activities in the country until March 31.

Former Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has been named as vice chairman in charge of national teams while Ghana League Clubs Association boss Kudjo Fianoo will head the referees' committee.

Managing director of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation's Foundation Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako is the new chairman of domestic leagues. He will be assisted by former Real Tamale United chief Jones Alhassan Abu.

"The Normalization Committee has identified series of defects in Ghana football after engaging with various stakeholders, and the main task of the various ad hoc committees is to make proposals to address some of these issues identified in their respective areas," a statement read.

Below is the full list of members of the ad-hoc committee.

REFEREES

1. KUDJOE FIANOO-CHAIRMAN

2. ALEX KOTEY-MEMBER

3. VIVIAN AGGOR-MEMBER

4. CARL ASHIE-MEMBER

5. ADAM MUNKAILA-MEMBER

6. EMMANUEL DASOBERI-SECRETARY

B. TECHNICAL

1. DR. OWUSU ANSAH-CHAIRMAN

2. PROFESSOR JOSEPH MINTAH-VICE CHAIRMAN

3. FRANCIS OTI-AKENTENG-MEMBER

4. MARK NOONAN-MEMBER

5. FREDERICK PAPPOE-MEMBER

6. STEPHEN APPIAH-MEMBER

7. JOE DEBRAH (RAG)-MEMBER

8. MARK ADDO-SECRETARY

C. DOMESTIC LEAGUE

1. DR. BAAH-NUAKOH-CHAIRMAN

2. JONES ALHASSAN ABU-VICE CHAIRMAN

3. KWAME NTOW FIAKO-MEMBER

4. FRANK TODD-MEMBER

5. MIKE BONSU-MEMBER

6. DR. KWAKU OFOSU ASARE-MEMBER 7. MERCY TAGOE-MEMBER

8. SENA AKOTO AMPAW-SECRETARY

D. MARKETING AND SPONSORSHIP

1. GADDY LARYEA-CHAIRMAN

2. YAW AMPOFO ANKRAH-VICE CHAIRMAN

3. YAW ADDO LARBI-MEMBER

4. NANA AMANPENE BOATENG TWUM-MEMBER

5. FREDERICK FRIMPONG-MEMBER

6. RICHARD AHIAGBLE-MEMBER

7. T. T. OWUSU NORTEY-MEMBER

8. AFIA KORAKYEWA NTIM-MEMBER

9. WILLIAM BOSSMAN-SECRETARY

E. NATIONAL TEAMS

1. DR. PATRICK OFORI-CHAIRMAN

2. SAMUEL OSEI KUFUOR-VICE CHAIRMAN

3. MRS. SOPHIA KORKOR-MEMBER

4. FRANK ADU JUNIOR-MEMBER

5. EBO KWAITOO-MEMBER

6. GIFTY APPIAH-MEMBER

7. CHARLES KWADWO NTIM-MEMBER 8. FRANCIS ESSAH ADU-SECRETARY

F. COMMUNICATION AND PROMOTION

1. PAUL ADOM OTCHERE-CHAIRMAN

2. EKOW ASMAH-VICE CHAIRMAN

3. ALBERT SAM-MEMBER

4. KWAMI SEFA KAYI-MEMBER

5. OHENE BRENYA-MEMBER

6. EBO QUANSAH-MEMBER

7. TAMIMU ISSAH

Goal understands that the legal and disciplinary committees will be unveiled later.