Normalisation Committee deserves mandate extension, says Ghana Referees Association chief

The Knights of the Whistle's chief believes the interim body in charge of football in the country needs more time to complete its tasks

Ghana Referees Association chairman Joe Debrah wants the country's football Normalisation Committee's mandate to be extended by Fifa to enable it accomplish its mission.

The interim body was named last August to run the day-to-day activities of the sport in the country following the dissolution of Ghana FA due to corrupt practices. The situation led to a lifetime ban on the FA's former president Kwesi Nyantakyi and several referees.

The committee has until March 31 to finalise its activities including supervising an election for a new administration.

"The Normalisation Committee has done really well after coming into office. They have done what I've not seen in my 30-years experience as a referee," Debrah told Sikka FM.

"During the referee's integrity test organised by Fifa last weekend, they supported us and promised to always support our work.

"With how they are working hard to revive the game, I believe their mandate needs to be extended. They have to be given enough time to put things in the place before the elections will be held to bring new administration," he added.

According to Goal's checks, the committee has not been able to meet about 60 per cent of its objectives. A mandate extension seems possible.